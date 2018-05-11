Jeremy Corbyn Denies Backing Scottish Independence In Conversation With Mhairi Black

Jeremy Corbyn vowed he has “never” supported Scottish independence, rubbishing claims made by SNP MP Mhairi Black.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, Black had alleged the Labour leader supported independence during a private conversation with her - though, when pressed, the high-profile Nationalist declined to give any further details.

Corbyn denied there was any truth to her assertion at an event in Glasgow on Friday afternoon.

He said: “I have never supported Scottish independence. What I want is to lead a UK Labour Government. I want to see a Labour Government in Scotland.

“I’m a socialist who wants to improve living standards and reduce inequalities across this country, and I invite everyone who wants to live in a society that’s more democratic, more open and values everybody - rather than giving free market capitalism the altar that it has at the present, under this current Tory government - to join Labour in our determination to create a society that really does work for the many, not the few. That’s what the Labour Party is about.”

Labour has previously described Black’s allegation as “complete nonsense” and said she could not back it up.