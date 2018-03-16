Jeremy Corbyn has called for calm in the response to the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal – and has warned against rushing into a new Cold War with Russia before full evidence of Moscow’s culpability is proven. In a column for the Guardian on Friday, he wrote: “Either this was a crime authored by the Russian state; or that state has allowed these deadly toxins to slip out of the control it has an obligation to exercise. If the latter, a connection to Russian mafia-like groups that have been allowed to gain a toehold in Britain cannot be excluded.” But Corbyn’s suggestion the Russian mafia, rather than Kremlin, could be behind the “first offensive use” of a military-grade nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War, relies on one major assumption - that they are two entirely separate entities.

PA Wire/PA Images Corbyn speaking about the Salisbury attack in the Commons on Wednesday.