Jeremy Corbyn Says Labour Will Not Delete Its Facebook Account In Wake Of Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour will not be deleting its Facebook account in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Labour leader said he relied on the platforms to bypass the newspapers and other media as “online is where it’s at”.

“Are we going to be closing down our Facebook accounts and twitter accounts and so on? No,” he said on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters in Manchester at the launch of Labour’s local election campaign, Corbyn added: “We are going to keep those active and we are very active on social media.

“Social media is a great way of communicating because our message then doesn’t have to be moderated by highly responsible journalists like yourselves.”

He added: “Or I was going to say or less responsible journalists from other publications but I don’t want to go there.”