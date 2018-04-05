Labour has accused the government of making a “completely irresponsible” suggestion that UK state secrets could be leaked if Jeremy Corbyn was given the full intelligence picture about the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday the Labour leader should be satisfied having “already seen more than the average backbench MP”.

“The circle of who gets to see very sensitive information is very small because if you leak it or it gets out, people’s lives are put at risk,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“I don’t think he knows everything I know,” Wallace said.

Wallace added Corbyn was within his rights to “dispute” the government’s analysis of the attack.

“It’s not about him being helpful. He doesn’t have to be helpful. He can be critical. He can say whatever he likes. He is the leader of the Opposition and he has the perfect right and he should question the government,” he said.