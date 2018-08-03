Jeremy Corbyn Speech To Jewish Community At Museum Called Off

A speech by Jeremy Corbyn to the Jewish community in North London has been called off, according to reports.

As a fresh barrage of anti-Semitism claims engulfed the Labour Party this week, Corbyn’s office approached the Jewish Museum in Camden on Thursday to host an event the next day that would see the leader address concerns.

But, according to the Jewish Chronicle, talks between the two parties have ended and Abigail Morris, the museum’s chief executive, has said that there are no plans to allow the address to go ahead.

A spokesman told HuffPost UK: “The Jewish Museum London wishes to clarify that there are no plans for a Labour Party event to take place at the museum.”

It is thought that the breakdown in communication was down to a misunderstanding as to who would be invited.

Labour announced plans for the speech and said officials from the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust and a number of prominent rabbis would be present.

It was later reported no contact had been made with the communal groups.

The news sparked speculation that Labour was preparing to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism in full in the wake of growing criticism of the party’s handling of the issue.

HuffPost UK has contacted the Labour Party for a comment.