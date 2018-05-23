PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Corbyn has made clear to all newly appointed Labour peers that they will be expected to vote for abolition of the House of Lords, HuffPost can reveal. The Labour leader and his team made the commitment a condition of the offer of peerages to the recent trio of new appointees in the Upper Chamber. Former party general secretary Iain McNicol and grassroots activists Martha Osamor and Pauline Bryan all agreed to the demand that they would vote for abolition when the opportunity arises. Corbyn is a long-time critic of the unelected Lords and only reluctantly decided to appoint new peers to ensure Labour didn’t lose out to the Tories as Theresa May unveiled a raft of new appointments. Since he became Labour leader, just four people have been nominated for Labour peerages, including shadow Attorney General Shami Chakrabarti.

PA Archive/PA Images New peer Iain McNicol, the former Labour general secretary

Party sources told HuffPost that making offers of peerages explicitly conditional on future votes for abolition was a new move for Labour. Previous leaders Ed Miliband, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair imposed no such condition, though they insisted that the peers should be ‘working peers’ and treat the Lords as a place of work. One source confirmed to HuffPost that the party had made backing for abolition a condition of the peerages. They said: “All three appointees are committed to the abolition of the House of Lords and its replacement with a democratic second chamber”. A senior spokesman for Labour said on Wednesday: “We are a democratic party and this is a long overdue reform, it’s extremely hard to argue against. “It’s clearly a democratic necessity. If we are continuing to participate in the House of Lords, and there are obvious reasons to do that, democratic reasons, then those people who are brought into the House of Lords by the Labour party and for the Labour party need to support those clear policy and democratic changes that we want to see. “Under the existing system, the House of Lords has a revising role, it has constitutional powers, it has legislative powers. While it exists, it’s important that we have the strongest Labour voice there.” The spokesman added that a clear pledge to abolish the Lords, not just a constitutional convention, was the aim for the next party manifesto.

The Daily Mail came out strongly against the Lords on Wednesday, though Corbyn is clear that peers are right to ask the Government to think again on its Brexit plans. The party is divided about the merits of appointed peers, with many of its most valued and talented Lords proving they can be effective in Parliament even without a direct democratic mandate. Non-party crossbenchers, on whom Labour has relied to inflict a string of Government defeats, are also unlikely to want to face elections in future. Labour’s position on Lords reform is not formally to “abolish” the Lords but instead to hold a constitutional convention before deciding on how to replace it with a Senate of the regions.

Pauline Bryan New Labour peer Pauline Bryan