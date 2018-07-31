Jeremy Corbyn Under Pressure To Take Action Against Ally Over Jewish 'Trump Fanatic' Comments

Jeremy Corbyn is under pressure to take action against ally Peter Willsman after he claimed people were “making up” incidents of anti-Semitism within Labour.

Willsman, a member of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), was recorded loudly dismissing some members of the Jewish community as simply “Trump fanatics”.

He is standing for re-election to the NEC on a slate with eight other Labour members back by the pro-Corbyn campaign group Momentum.

Several allies of the Labour leader, including Guardian columnist Owen Jones and former spokesman Matt Zarb-Cousin have said Willsman should withdraw from the elections.