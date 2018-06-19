Jeremy Corbyn will not call a vote of no confidence in Theresa May if she loses a crunch Commons vote on giving Parliament more of a say over Brexit, HuffPost has been told.

In a bid to maximise Tory rebel support, the Labour leader has decided he will not trigger further humiliation for the Prime Minister should she suffer the catastrophic defeat on Wednesday, party sources said.

May is facing a dramatic showdown with her own Conservative backbenchers as they bid to support a key amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that gives a “meaningful” role for Parliament over her final deal with Brussels.

The Government has warned that the proposal, led by former Cabinet minister Dominic Grieve, is unacceptable because it would “bind” the hands of ministers in key talks with the EU.

Around 14 Tory rebels are needed and some were spooked by talk by Grieve at the weekend that he was prepared to ‘collapse the Government’ if a no-deal scenario loomed.

But with the vote on a knife-edge, Corbyn is not intending to immediately push the issue to a no confidence vote if May loses.

“This is about Parliament and protecting its role to have a meaningful vote,” a Labour source said. The decision proved the issue was one of national interest, not party interest, they added.