PA Wire/PA Images

Jeremy Hunt is facing a last-ditch Commons move to save nursing bursaries as Labour seeks to put the issue at the heart of its local election campaign. In a fresh Parliamentary ambush due when MPs return from their Easter break, the Opposition are to table a vote on regulations enacting the scrapping of postgraduate support, HuffPost UK has learned. Deploying an arcane procedure known as ‘praying against’ regulations, Labour hopes to persuade Tory and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) rebels to back its move. The DUP has strongly defended student bursaries in the devolved health service in Northern Ireland and risks accusations of hypocrisy if it fails to give England similar protection - in the run up to the May 3 local elections. Ministers tabled a new statutory instrument just before Easter, revoking previous regulations and replacing them with a fresh Parliamentary order that gives MPs the chance to have their say. The Royal College of Nursing and others have attacked the Government’s decision to replace undergraduate bursaries for nurses with student loans for fees of up to £9,000 a year.

PA Archive/PA Images A RCN protest placard

The RCN has already warned that ministers seem “hell bent” on reducing access to the profession after it emerged that postgraduate nurses will also be forced to pay tuition fees for the first time. An ‘Equality Analysis’ in February by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) revealed that the huge debts involved in student loans were likely to put off poorer applicants, as well as the older and black and ethnic minority groups on which the NHS relies for recruitment. Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner MP told HuffPost: “Scrapping NHS bursaries was both regressive and counterproductive, fuelling a recruitment crisis in our NHS and worsening inequality.

PA Wire/PA Images Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner

“Now Ministers are extending the cuts to yet more nursing courses, and they tried to sneak this latest move through without letting it even go to the Commons. “That is why we have forced this vote. If Tory MPs really want to protect the NHS, they should vote for it. “This government can’t be trusted to deliver either a fair and sustainable education system, or a functioning NHS. The next Labour Government will make sure higher education is open to everyone and protect our NHS by scrapping tuition fees and bringing back bursaries for nursing students.” Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth added: “We already have a workforce crisis across the NHS and abolishing bursaries is making the staffing crisis worse. Labour is fighting this regressive cut at every step and calling on ministers to reverse this policy and restore funding support so we can recruit for the future.”

Richard Stonehouse via Getty Images Jeremy Corbyn and Janet Davies at the RCN conference