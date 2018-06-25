The linguistic tightrope that is pronouncing the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s name correctly appears to have claimed another victim.

Justin Webb, a presenter on BBC Radio 4’s flagship Today programme, blundered by pronouncing the surname of the Cabinet minister as “Cunt”.

The broadcaster made the error while reading out a newspaper story about the minister.

Listeners heard him say: “The paper says that Health Secretary Jeremy Cunt … Hunt is understood to favour a cap on social care.”

Webb claimed he had “swerved” away from pronouncing the full four-letter word, but listeners were convinced they had heard it.