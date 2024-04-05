Jeremy Hunt Praises 'Honeytrap' Tory Who Gave MPs' Numbers To Person He Met On Dating App

William Wragg has apologised for his actions. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt has praised a Tory MP at the centre of a “honeytrap” sexting scandal.

The chancellor said William Wragg had made a “courageous and fulsome apology” after giving the phone numbers of other MPs to a person he met on the dating app Grindr.

Wragg, who is vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, said he had been “weak” after becoming concerned that the man had “compromising” material on him.

It is understood that the Hazel Grove MP, who is standing down at the general election, will not lose the Conservative whip over the affair, which has rocked Westminster.

He told The Times: “I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t. Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Asked about the scandal today, Hunt said: “The MP involved has given a courageous and fulsome apology, but the lesson here for all MPs is that they need to be very careful about cyber security - and indeed is the lesson for members of the public as well because this is something we are all having to face in our daily lives.”

Those targeted by the phishing attack were reportedly sent unsolicited messages on WhatsApp from senders identifying themselves as “Charlie” or “Abi”.

At least 12 men working in parliament have been targeted, it is reported.

Leicestershire police is investigating after receiving a complaint of “malicious communications” against a parliamentarian.