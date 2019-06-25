Jeremy Hunt Refuses To Rule Out Voting To Toughen Abortion Law

Jeremy Hunt has signalled he could support new legislation to toughen up the law on abortion.

In comments which will reignite criticism over his support for halving the legal abortion limit to 12 weeks, the Tory leadership candidate refused to rule out supporting a backbench MP’s attempt to change the law.

He insisted that if he won the leadership and became prime minister he would not look to change the law as a matter of government policy.

But asked if he could support an individual private member’s bill, which are brought forward by MPs on backbench time in the Commons, Hunt said it would be “a matter of conscience”.

In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Hunt also suggested his rival and frontrunner Boris Johnson was not “trustworthy” enough to renegotiate the Brexit deal and defended comments comparing the EU to the Soviet Union.

But his comments on abortion law, having previously said he was in favour of reducing the legal time limit from 24 to 12 weeks, risk sparking a fresh backlash.

Kuenssberg asked him: “If an MP put forward legislation to cut the time limit on abortion would you vote to do that?”

Hunt replied: “Well, how I voted before is a matter of public record.

“As you say I’ve be very clear that as prime minister I wouldn’t seek to change the law. I didn’t as health secretary either.

“How I vote in any future private member’s bill would be a matter of conscience and I would have to see what that bill is before I make that decision.”

He went on: “I’d have to look at what that bill was but I think for people watching this programme, what they want to know is as PM I recognise this is a free vote matter and I wouldn’t seek to change the law.”

Meanwhile, Hunt said the personality of the next prime minister would be crucial to the outcome of negotiations with Brussels to gain a new Brexit deal.