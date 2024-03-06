Jeremy Hunt Slammed For The 2 Unsavoury Jokes He Made During His Budget

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is facing some heat for making jokes at Davey and Starmer's expense via Associated Press

Jeremy Hunt probably should not have tried to cash in on the jokes at his parliamentary colleagues’ expense today while unveiling his Budget.

But both jokes only triggered significant backlash on social media, from fellow MPs, political pundits and the general public.

Almost as soon as he began his speech, Hunt took aim at the Liberal Democrat leader, saying he was pleased to see him in the debate chamber “for once”.

However, according to the Liberal Democrats’ deputy leader Daisy Cooper on X (formerly Twitter), Davey was actually caring for disabled son.

Davey has cared for multiple relatives throughout his life including his mother and his grandmother. He has been very open about his life as a carer for his disabled son, John, who has an undiagnosed neurological condition.

He also promised to be the “voice of carers” when he was elected as the Lib Dem leader in 2020.

The chancellor has just attacked Ed for missing a PMQs at the beginning of the year to look after his disabled son. An utter disgrace. — Daisy Cooper MP 🔶 (@libdemdaisy) March 6, 2024

"I'm delighted that Honourable Gentleman [Ed Davey] is here to hear it once" - That's Ed Davey with well known caring responsibilities for his disabled son.



Well below the belt... — Charlie 🏳️🌈✡️ (@CharlieInBrum) March 6, 2024

Jeremy Hunt’s remark about Ed Davey ‘being here for once’ is bang out of order given Ed’s well-known caring responsibilities for his disabled son. Can’t wait to see Hunt humbled in a leisure centre at 3am on polling day. — Theo Jupp 🔶 (@TheoJupp) March 6, 2024

Audibly gasped hearing it. Such an appalling comment — Benjamin-Robert🔶 (@BenjaminOCall) March 6, 2024

The Lib Dems’ press team also hit back at Hunt’s comment, pointing out at that Davey was actually campaigning in the chancellor’s own constituency this week after polling suggested their party could get in.

Here's why Ed Davey wasn't in the chamber yesterday @jeremy_hunt, he was too busy pulling pints in your seat that polling suggests Lib Dems could win at the next election https://t.co/nueG710XzO — Lib Dem Media Team (@LibDemPress) March 6, 2024

Then, the chancellor attacked the Labour leader by referring to the recent suggestion from a Labour peer Peter Mandelson that Starmer should try to “shed a few pounds”.

Hunt began by saying Mandelson’s “uncharitable” comments reflected how ordinary families would “shed more than a few pounds if that lot get in”, pointing to the opposition.

He then added another dig, saying: “If he [Starmer] wants to join me on my marathon training he’s most welcome.”

Starmer just laughed in response – but people on X were distinctly less impressed.

Fat shaming in the Spring Statement was the curveball we were all waiting for. — Kate Proctor (@Kate_M_Proctor) March 6, 2024

Is Jeremy Hunt fat shaming Keir Starmer!? — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) March 6, 2024

Hmm, Hunt repeated what Mandelson said about Starmer needing to lose a few pounds. FWIW, I don't think should have been said first time around and certainly not repeated by CX. Bad taste — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) March 6, 2024

That fattist joke was presumably read by quite a few people before today. And they all found it funny? — tom bradby (@tombradby) March 6, 2024

This is actually horrible. Jeremy Hunt fat-shaming Keir Starmer live in Parliament. https://t.co/XlDTZgzgZT — Gemma Champ (@Gemma_Champ) March 6, 2024

Jeremy Hunt mocks Starmer with a bit about "losing a few pounds", because Westminster is a normal professional environment where weight jokes are fine — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) March 6, 2024

As you can imagine, this all left plenty of people on X pretty uncomfortable.

Jeremy Hunt just made the most laboured joke ever included in a budget speech. If you want to contradict this, come with examples. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 6, 2024