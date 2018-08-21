Jeremy Hunt To Warn US About Russian Attempts To Manipulate Elections

Jeremy Hunt will warn the United States about the “aggressive and malign behaviour” of Russia on Tuesday, as Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Moscow.

Speaking in Washington DC, the foreign secretary will say “foreign attempts to manipulate elections” and “fake news” are undermining Western democracies.

Hunt will also warn against any further “weakening” of the Nato military alliance.

President Trump yesterday claimed the investigation run by Robert Mueller was “disgraced and discredited”.