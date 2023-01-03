Jeremy Renner In Intensive Care After Surgery Following New Year's Day Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after he was seriously injured in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel actor remains in intensive care after he suffered a “blunt chest trauma”, his rep confirmed.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today,” his representative said in a statement to People.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement added.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Jeremy Renner Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

The 51-year-old star was hurt on his property in Reno, Nevada, while plowing snow on Sunday morning. Local authorities said he was airlifted to an area hospital.

A New Year’s Eve storm brought heavy snowfall to the area that caused power outages to thousands of homes.

Dozens of people were killed across the US amid blizzard conditions, with Jeremy previously tweeting last month that the extreme weather near his home in California was “no joke”.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

The actor stars as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including the Avengers franchise.

He was nominated for Oscars for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town and currently appears in the Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown.

His additional film credits including American Hustle, Arrival and several films in the Mission: Impossible series.