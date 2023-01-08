Jeremy Renner Thanks 'Renowned' Medical Team And Rings In His Birthday In ICU

Jeremy Renner at the premiere of Hawkeye in 2021 Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has thanked the intensive care unit medical staff at the hospital where he is recovering after he was seriously injured in a snowplough accident on New Year’s Day.

The Marvel star posted a picture on his Instagram story that featured him in his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

“Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he wrote in a text overlay on the image.

Jeremy also reposted a video by The Base Chicago – an academic and athletic school program – that showed a group of people dancing on a stage and holding letter signs that read “J Renner” while 50 Cent’s In Da Club played in the background.

The video was made in honor of the Hawkeye actor’s 52nd birthday on Saturday.

“Sending a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @jeremyrenner,” the organisation captioned the post.

Jeremy shared his appreciation in the comments section of the post, writing, “I love you all sooooo much!!!! Thank you. You’ve made my spirits sing!!!!”

Jeremy underwent surgery on Monday after he was injured while ploughing snow on his property in Reno, Nevada.

He was airlifted to a local hospital after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his representative said in a statement to People.

The two-time Oscar nominee shared a video he took of himself while recovering in the ICU on Thursday, which showed a family member gently shampooing his hair.

“ICU Spa moment to lift my spirits,” he wrote in a text overlay shown in the video. “Thank you, mama, thank you, sister, thank you all for your love.”