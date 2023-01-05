Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update Of 'Spa Day' In Hospital Bed Following Snowplough Accident

Jeremy Renner Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Jeremy Renner has shared a video update showing his mother and sister taking care of him in hospital following his recent snowplough accident.

The two-time Oscaar nominee – who is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Hawkeye in numerous Marvel projects – was airlifted to hospital over the weekend following an accident in which he was run over by the six-tonne vehicle.

On Thursday, he shared a clip of himself being cared for by his family in the intensive care unit.

Alongside a clip of one family member massaging his head, he wrote: “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits… thank you mama, thank you sister, thank [you] all [of] you for your love.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

Jeremy was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” in an accident, his publicist confirmed earlier this week.

The incident took place near the Mount Rose Highway, which links Lake Tahoe and south Reno, straddling the Nevada-California border.

After receiving a wave of well-wishes from fans and his Marvel colleagues, the 51-year-old shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed with a bruised face on his official Instagram page, saying: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said the Sheriff’s office had received a call at 8.55am following reports of a crash involving a SnowCat ploughing machine and a civilian.

“Based on our investigation, Mr Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Sheriff Balaam told the news conference.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his… SnowCat, an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment, weighing at least 14,330 pounds (6.4 tonnes), in an effort to get his vehicle moving.”

Sheriff Balaam said that after successfully freeing his vehicle, Jeremy had got out to speak with the family member when the SnowCat had begun to roll.