Jeremy Renner Brought ‘To Tears’ By First Try At This Activity In Recovery

Jeremy Renner celebrated his recovery journey by sharing a video of him running up and down a hill in an emotional update months after a horrific snowplow accident in January.

The Avengers actor, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, marked “10 months of recovery” with a clip that showed him skipping and running side to side as he made his way down a driveway. Toward the end of the clip, the actor is seen running back up from the bottom of the driveway.

“First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends,” Renner wrote. “I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel.”

The update arrives after the actor was left with over 30 broken bones while saving his adult nephew from being run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day.

Renner has since used social media to share his recovery progress over the course of the year, including a clip of him walking on a treadmill in March and another of him undergoing an “electric stimulation workout” in May.

The Marvel star, in a post last week, revealed that he’s been exploring “EVERY type of therapy” since mid-January but noted that the greatest one “has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better.”

“I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium,” Renner wrote on Instagram.

He told CNN, in an interview published last month, that he’s received “a lot of gifts” as a result of the accident.

“When you’re tested physically, emotionally, spiritually, in every way, and then to come through it, that’s something hard to explain,” Renner said.

He continued: “Perseverance. Strength. It’s all a mental game. I put it in my back pocket now. I know how to deal with pain. It’s all mind. It’s all in the mind. If you can sift through the fog of it all, I am very blessed.”