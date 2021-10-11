Jeremy Vine ‘Unnerved’ After Anti-Vaccine Protesters Target His Home

Jeremy Vine says he’s been left “unnerved” after anti-vaccine protesters targeted his home.
The TV and radio presenter shared a video of the protestors after the group tried to serve what they called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead giving it to his wife.
The BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster said the group was “angry” at the BBC’s reporting of coronavirus vaccines.
He tweeted: “They were polite, for which I’m grateful, but coming to my home on a Sunday?
“And I’m a little unnerved by the heavy breathing too.”
He later shared a video showing a larger group of assembled protesters.
“I have only just seen this: if my wife hadn’t accepted the ‘anti-vaxx writ’ on my behalf, this group waiting near my house would then have ‘taken the whole street’.
“The original video shows street name and house number really clearly.
“Always happy to engage but not like this.”
Jeremy has previously said he caught coronavirus and has also spoken publicly about being given the coronavirus vaccine.