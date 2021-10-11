Jeremy Vine ‘Unnerved’ After Anti-Vaccine Protesters Target His Home

Jeremy Vine says he’s been left “unnerved” after anti-vaccine protesters targeted his home.

The TV and radio presenter shared a video of the protestors after the group tried to serve what they called an “anti-vaxx writ” while he was out, instead giving it to his wife.

The BBC and Channel 5 broadcaster said the group was “angry” at the BBC’s reporting of coronavirus vaccines.

He tweeted: “They were polite, for which I’m grateful, but coming to my home on a Sunday?

“And I’m a little unnerved by the heavy breathing too.”