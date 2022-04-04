Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 Show Fails To Make It To Air After Power Cut

Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show was forced off air on Monday after a “significant” power outage at the studios.
The mid-morning topical discussion programme was replaced with repeats of Million Pound Home after the power and the back-up generator reportedly failed at ITN Productions’ HQ in at Gray’s Inn Road in central London.
Jeremy revealed that staff had decamped in the building’s foyer as they waited for the issue to be resolved.
Unfortunately, the issue was not fixed in time for any of Jeremy’s show to air.
He tweeted: “Sorry to say, we didn’t make it to air today.
“Questions will be asked of the emergency generator, and the emergency backup generator.
“But nice to get some quality catch-up time with my esteemed co-presenter @StormHuntley.”
Jeremy Vine airs weekdays at 9.15am on Channel 5.