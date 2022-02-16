Jeremy Vine Sports Black Eye After Being 'Knocked Out' Following Fall From Penny Farthing

Jeremy Vine Channel 5

Jeremy Vine was forced to miss his Channel 5 show on Wednesday after suffering a black eye having fallen off his penny farthing.

Despite penny farthings being from a different century, Jeremy is a keen rider of the antiquated bike, but came a cropper during an incident on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The presenter was “knocked out” after going over the handlebars of his bike and landed on his head, giving himself a black eye in the process.

He was absent from his eponymous Channel 5 show the following morning, instead sending in a video message as he recovered at home.

Advertisement

"I didn't see the divot, my front wheel went into it and I went over the handlebars and landed on my head."@theJeremyVine is recovering after falling off his penny-farthing while cycling over the weekend.



At A&E he was told he was lucky to just have a black eye.#JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/sy3l5xqOya — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 16, 2022

Admitting he had “been in the wars”, Jeremy told viewers: “All is well – look at the black eye there – broke my glasses, I fell off my penny farthing.

“The thing is, when you are on it, you’re eight foot up, and I basically was on grass, no-one around, and I think this is what happened – I didn’t see the divot, my front wheel went into it and I went over the handlebars and landed on my head, crowd gathered. Luckily I have got spare glasses.”

Advertisement

Jeremy during a previous ride on his penny farthing Channel 5

Jeremy said that when he went to A&E, doctors said he had been “lucky” and had never recorded an incident of falling from a penny farthing before.

His co-presenter Storm Huntley then shared extra details, revealing Jeremy had been knocked out during the incident, and was “pretty incoherent” afterwards, not remembering anything between the moment of falling off and arriving at Charing Cross Hospital.

However, she did confirm he had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Jeremy’s family have apparently told him he is no longer allowed to ride his penny farthing unsupervised, prompting a phone-in debate on the show about whether it was time for him to give up the hobby.

Advertisement

"What was the poor chap thinking?"



Callers express sympathy for @theJeremyVine after he fell over the handlebars of his penny-farthing this weekend.



Fortunately, Jeremy is OK - but he has been asked to stop riding his penny-farthing unsupervised.@theCaroleMalone | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/XWEYUTRCKm — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 16, 2022