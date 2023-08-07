Jeremy Vine Addresses Possibility Of BBC Replacing Him, Amid Radio 2 Presenter Exodus

Jeremy Vine leaving Radio 2's studios at BBC Wogan House James Veysey/Shutterstock

Jeremy Vine has discussed the possibility of being replaced by another presenter on BBC Radio 2, amid a shake-up at the station.

Recent months have seen an exodus of big names, with Ken Bruce, Craig Charles and Vanessa Feltz all leaving Radio 2, and Steve Wright also having his role reduced.

With names like former Radio 1 stars Vernon Kay and Scott Mills brought on board, Jeremy is now Radio 2′s longest serving daytime presenter, having hosted his midday slot since taking over from Jimmy Young in 2003.

Speaking to Kaye Adams and Karen MacKenzie on the How To Be 60 podcast, the 58-year-old presenter said he would “be cool” with being asked to move on.

Jeremy told the presenters of a conversation he’d had with close friend and BBC News presenter Fiona Bruce, where “we’re suddenly going to be told that it’s over and we will go for a massive lunch”.

“We have to accept that,” he said, as reported by The Telegraph. “Because what you cannot do is say, how unfair. The unfairness is we’ve done it for so long.

“So I think… I’ll be cool with it actually. I think I will.”

He added: “I’m obviously so uncomfortable talking about my own professional demise. I can’t quite factor it in; I do think we all have to be aware that it’s coming, for all of us.”

Ken Bruce, who left the BBC after more than 30 years back in March to join commercial rival Greatest Hits, has previously spoken of feeling like “an afterthought” at the station prior to his exit.

Ken in the Radio 2 studio, pictured in 2019 Mike Lawn/Shutterstock

He also revealed he decided to leave Radio 2 when he was not approached about renewing his contract a few months before it was set to come to an end, and only made him an offer after he’d been approached by Greatest Hits with a deal.

Speaking to The Guardian in December, Vanessa Feltz also described her decision to leave Radio 2 as “hellish” and “absolutely terrible”, but admitted she’d been concerned bosses were growing indifferent towards her.

Last week, the station was dealt a blow when it was revealed it had lost 1 million listeners following Ken’s departure.