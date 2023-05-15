Vernon Kay Makes Radio 2 Listeners A Promise, As They Give Verdict On His New Show

Vernon Kay promised Radio 2 listeners that his new show will not be “London-centric” as he took over the mid-morning weekday slot from Ken Bruce on Monday.
The Bolton-born broadcaster also insisted that nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone as he became the 9.30-12am slot’s first new host in 31 years.
He opened his debut show by saying: “Right then, here we go – the adventure, let it begin. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. Welcome on board. Let’s do this!”
Vernon’s first song was Beautiful Day by Irish rockers U2, which he said was “tried and tested on my two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.”
He added: “They said ,‘Yeah, Dad, it’s a classic, play it’.”
After playing Chic’s Good Times straight after, Vernon, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, said: “Everyone just simmer. Let’s bring the boil down to a simmer. So much noise in the build up to this show, as to be expected, but we are here now, we are in the chair and the microphone is working and that is all that matters.
“It’s a beautiful day here in central London and I do honestly, hand on heart, hope it’s a wonderful day wherever you are in the UK. It’s fabulous out here.
“That is one thing we are not going to be on this show; we are not going to be London-centric. This show is for you.
“It’s not all about what is going on in the capital. Oh no. Trust me, it’s about what is going on in your world.”
Ahead of his first show, Vernon appeared on BBC Breakfast, promising it would be “more of the same”.
He said: “I’m very, very excited. The BBC Radio 2 audience are very faithful and nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone and I can’t wait to get started at 9.30 on the dot.”
He continued: “Because the show was so successful it’s, ‘Don’t change it if it ain’t broke’. It’s more of the same, really.”
On Twitter, listeners gave their verdict, and it seems to be good news for Vernon...
Vernon’s new show will feature the daily music quiz Ten To The Top, which stand-in presenter Gary Davies first introduced as a replacement for Ken Bruce’s long-running Pop Master, and it was initially met with a mixed reaction from listeners.
Ken announced back in January that he was leaving the BBC after more than 40 years, and has now launched a new show over on Greatest Hits Radio.