Vernon Kay Makes Radio 2 Listeners A Promise, As They Give Verdict On His New Show

Vernon Kay who has promised it will be "more of the same" ahead of his first mid-morning weekday BBC Radio 2 show. BBC via Copyright remains with handout provider

Vernon Kay promised Radio 2 listeners that his new show will not be “London-centric” as he took over the mid-morning weekday slot from Ken Bruce on Monday.

The Bolton-born broadcaster also insisted that nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone as he became the 9.30-12am slot’s first new host in 31 years.

Advertisement

He opened his debut show by saying: “Right then, here we go – the adventure, let it begin. Good morning, everyone. Welcome. Welcome on board. Let’s do this!”

Vernon’s first song was Beautiful Day by Irish rockers U2, which he said was “tried and tested on my two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.”

He added: “They said ,‘Yeah, Dad, it’s a classic, play it’.”

After playing Chic’s Good Times straight after, Vernon, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, said: “Everyone just simmer. Let’s bring the boil down to a simmer. So much noise in the build up to this show, as to be expected, but we are here now, we are in the chair and the microphone is working and that is all that matters.

Advertisement

“It’s a beautiful day here in central London and I do honestly, hand on heart, hope it’s a wonderful day wherever you are in the UK. It’s fabulous out here.

“That is one thing we are not going to be on this show; we are not going to be London-centric. This show is for you.

“It’s not all about what is going on in the capital. Oh no. Trust me, it’s about what is going on in your world.”

Ahead of his first show, Vernon appeared on BBC Breakfast, promising it would be “more of the same”.

He said: “I’m very, very excited. The BBC Radio 2 audience are very faithful and nothing has changed apart from the voice behind the microphone and I can’t wait to get started at 9.30 on the dot.”

He continued: “Because the show was so successful it’s, ‘Don’t change it if it ain’t broke’. It’s more of the same, really.”

Advertisement

'Oh my gosh... yes it is'



Vernon Kay begins his new show on BBC Radio 2 and sent out a birthday wish to his mum Gladys on #BBCBreakfast



Listen now: https://t.co/kWoaGvZDJw pic.twitter.com/e0MrDENYQ0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 15, 2023

On Twitter, listeners gave their verdict, and it seems to be good news for Vernon...

Vernon Kay doing rather well. It's different, but the station that listeners enjoyed 30 years ago isn't the same station now. And why should it be? — Robin Blamires (@RobinBlamires) May 15, 2023

You can't help but want Vernon Kay to do well in his new Radio 2 show, cos he's such a nice chap. — Ice Crystal ❄️🐐❄️ (@ice_crystal) May 15, 2023

Gotta say so far Vernon Kay is thoroughly excellent. He's even making #TenToTheTop sound coherent. — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) May 15, 2023

What a refreshing change Vernon Kay is !

Ken Bruce was terrible in comparison,

Great show Vern — Willy Bob (@billybob7321) May 15, 2023

Advertisement

I really like Vernon Kay and hope the audience embraces him, even if it takes a minute. — Maria Panayiotou (@CaptainMarrow) May 15, 2023

Vernon’s new show will feature the daily music quiz Ten To The Top, which stand-in presenter Gary Davies first introduced as a replacement for Ken Bruce’s long-running Pop Master, and it was initially met with a mixed reaction from listeners.