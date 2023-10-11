Jerry Seinfeld Hints Potential Seinfeld Reunion Could Be In The Works

Jerry Seinfeld via Associated Press

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is hinting that a Seinfeld reunion just might be in the works, nearly 25 years after its polarising series finale.

During a recent stand-up gig in Boston, an audience member asked Seinfeld his thoughts about the show’s 1998 series finale, in which his character, along with Elaine Benes, George Costanza and Cosmo Kramer were all sentenced to jail for criminal indifference.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending, but I can’t really tell it because it’s a secret,” Seinfeld told the crowd.

“Here’s what I can tell you, but you can’t tell anybody: Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet.”

Seinfeld then suggested that he and the show’s co-creator have been thinking about the series’ last episode before adding cryptically: “So you’ll see.”

The Hollywood Reporter cheekily noted that the comedian didn’t confirm a reunion but said: “His comments, as they say, certainly don’t sound like they’re about nothing.”

Seinfeld’s remarks were captured by Boston Global Media CEO Linda Henry, who shared them on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Seinfeld has hinted at a reunion.

Back in 2009, he reunited with cast members Jason Alexander, Julia Louise-Dreyfus and Michael Richards for a few episodes of David’s HBO comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm.