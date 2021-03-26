The cast of Arrested Development has been paying tribute to co-star Jessica Walter, who has died at the age of 80.
Jessica’s death was confirmed by her daughter on Wednesday, with Deadline reporting the Emmy-winning star died in her sleep at her home in New York.
Since then, Arrested Development cast members including Portia De Rossi, Alia Shawkat and Jason Bateman have paid their respects on social media.
Sharing a photo of herself and Jessica on Instagram, Portia – who played the late star’s on-screen daughter Lindsay Bluth – wrote: “Jess...Gangee...my pal, my TV mom...I adored you.”
David Cross tweeted on Wednesday night: “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her.
“Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.”
Meanwhile, Alia posted a picture of Jessica in her youth on her Instagram page, saying simply: “Love you Gangie.”
Jessica’s credits include 90210 and the TV sitcom Amy Prentiss, for which she won an Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series category.
She also lent her voice to Fran Sinclair in the Jim Henson Television series Dinosaurs and, more recently, played Malory Archer in the animated series Archer.
However, her most iconic role is that of Lucille Bluth, a character she played in the first three series of Arrested Development, and later reprised in the Netflix revival.
Lucille was arguably the stand-out character of the critically acclaimed show, earning Jessica an Emmy nomination and, in later years, inspiring a number of social media memes.