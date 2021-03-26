The cast of Arrested Development has been paying tribute to co-star Jessica Walter, who has died at the age of 80. Jessica’s death was confirmed by her daughter on Wednesday, with Deadline reporting the Emmy-winning star died in her sleep at her home in New York. Since then, Arrested Development cast members including Portia De Rossi, Alia Shawkat and Jason Bateman have paid their respects on social media.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Jessica Walter at the Emmys in 2017

Sharing a photo of herself and Jessica on Instagram, Portia – who played the late star’s on-screen daughter Lindsay Bluth – wrote: “Jess...Gangee...my pal, my TV mom...I adored you.”

David Cross tweeted on Wednesday night: “I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. “Lucille Bluth is one of TV’s greatest characters.”

I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Alia posted a picture of Jessica in her youth on her Instagram page, saying simply: “Love you Gangie.”

R. I. P. Jessica Walter. What an incredible career, filled with amazing performances. I will forever remember my time with her, watching her bring Lucille Bluth to life. She was one of a kind. All my love and thoughts to her family. — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person

We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away

I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years

My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today

Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 25, 2021

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

OH NO ...We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

What a brilliant, funny, intelligent and strong woman. RIP Jessica Walter, and thank you for a lifetime of laughs and for sharing your incredible talent on our show and with the world. #jessicawalter — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 25, 2021

Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable.



Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/cleCoiXCCL — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2021