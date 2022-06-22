EastEnders' Jessie Wallace 'Expresses Deep Regret' Following Her Arrest

Jessie Wallace SOPA Images via Getty Images

EastEnders actor Jessie Wallace has expressed her “deep regret” after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the soap star – best known for playing Kat Slater in EastEnders – had been arrested following an alleged incident between herself and a police officer in Suffolk.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the BBC has now issued a statement on the matter, revealing that Jessie had been given a warning by the long-running show’s senior team about her conduct.

“Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret,” they said.

The alleged confrontation is thought to have taken place outside a nightclub in Bury St Edmunds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A representative for Suffolk Police previously said on the matter: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”

Advertisement

Jessie in character as Kat Slater in EastEnders BBC

Jessie made her EastEnders debut as Kat Slater in 2000, and won the National Television Award for Best Newcomer the following year.

She has played the character on and off for the past 22 years.

Her additional credits include the dramas Wild At Heart and The Road To Coronation Street, which earned her a Bafta nomination for her performance as Pat Phoenix.