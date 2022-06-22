Simon Cowell And Spice Girls Pay Tribute Following Death Of X Factor Star Tom Mann's Fiancée, Dani Hampson

The singer, who found fame as part of the band Stereo Kicks on the ITV talent show, paid tribute to professional dancer Dani in a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram on Tuesday, in which he said she had died before they could be married.

Simon, who worked with Tom on series 11 of The X Factor in 2014, issued a statement saying he couldn’t “imagine the heartbreak” the former contestant was going through.

Advertisement

(L-R) Dani Hampson, Tom Mann and Simon Cowell Instagram/Rex

“As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” Simon said in a statement obtained by TMZ.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

Danielle worked with a number of big name artists during her successful career as a dancer, including on the Spice Girls’ 2019 tour as well as a role in Harry Styles’ Treat People With Kindness music video.

Advertisement

A statement of the official Spice Girls Twitter account said: “We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie and Dani’s family and friends.”

We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie and Dani’s family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2eFGoGdjEe — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 21, 2022

Take That star Howard Donald, who had worked with Dani on the band’s 2017 Wonderland tour, also paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “I’m gutted beyond words that one of our dancers on Wonderland has passed away.

“What a beautiful and super talented dancer she was. I’m happy to say I danced with her and the uk dance world will be shocked and saddened just like I am.”

I’m gutted beyond words that one of our dancers on wonderland has passed away.

What a beautiful and super talented dancer she was.

I’m happy to say I danced with her and the uk dance world will be shocked and saddened just like I am.💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oz7GKcX1He — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) June 20, 2022

Advertisement

Tom announced Dani had died in the early hours of Saturday morning - what would have been their wedding day.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning,” Tom said.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Advertisement

Tom also vowed that their eight-month-old son Bowie would grow up to “know how amazing his mummy was”.

He continued: “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

The cause of 34-year-old Dani’s death has not been revealed.