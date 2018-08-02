CNN's Jim Acosta Walks Out Of White House Press Briefing After Exchange With 'Shameful' Sarah Huckabee Sanders

CNN’s Jim Acosta walked out of White House press briefing with Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she refused to say the press isn’t “the enemy of the people”.

The phrase has been used by President Trump repeatedly to attack the media - and he chimed in again with the broadside - and on Thursday the reporter told Sanders that it would be a “good thing if you were to state” that the press is not “the enemy of the people”.

Sanders didn’t acknowledge his request.