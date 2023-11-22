Jim Carrey Speaks Out After *Those* Grinch 2 Rumours

'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. Archive Photos via Getty Images

Jim Carrey has responded to rumours that he is reportedly set to star in a sequel to iconic Christmas movie The Grinch.

The 61-year-old actor played the titular role in the movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas a whopping 23 years ago in 2000.

For those who need a recap of the film: “Grinch lives in solitude just outside Whoville. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him.”

On Tuesday (21 November), Giant Freaking Robot published a report claiming that not only is a Grinch sequel in the works, but that Jim would be returning in the titular role, “once again playing Dr. Seuss’s most famous and ill-tempered creation”.

However, before you get your hopes up, Jim Carrey’s people have issued an official statement.

A spokesperson confirmed to People in a very to-the-point statement: “There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch.”

The statement aligns with Jim’s statement in 2022 that he was “retiring” from acting after working nearly 40 years in the industry.

He told Access Hollywood following the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2: “It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough.