Jimmy Carr Hands Quiz Show Contestant Back £18K After Huge Blunder Over Answer

I Literally Just Told You host Jimmy Carr via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Jimmy Carr handed back £18,000 to a contestant from his quiz show I Literally Just Told You, after a massive production blunder.

The Channel 4 comedy game show sees contestants being given answers to questions throughout each episode, which they’re tested on later down the line in order to win a cash prize.

Advertisement

However, when Sainsbury’s worker Eddy, from Glasgow appeared on the show recently, the team literally forgot to tell him the answer to a certain question.

Eddy was asked for Ariana Grande’s age, and when he didn’t get the answer correct, he lost out on £18,000 and went home empty-handed.

Advertisement

Keen to rectify the mistake, comedian Jimmy handed Eddy the money back during a recent gig, where he brought him on stage and handed him a cheque.

According to The Sun, Jimmy said: “Now I’ve got something to tell you, I’ve got something to confess.

Advertisement

“You lost the money on a question – it was Ariana Grande’s age. We talked about her age but we never gave you the specific age so we messed up.

“And when you mess up in life, you’ve got to own your mistakes. Here’s a cheque for £18,000.”

The show literally forgot to mention Ariana Grande's age via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment and is awaiting a response.

Jimmy Carr’s I Literally Just Told You continues on Wednesday at 10pm on Channel 4.