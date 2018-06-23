In The Two Years Since Jo Cox Was Killed, Have Protections For Female MPs Improved?

Female politicians still face “real hostility” - including threats of rape and violence - for trying to do their jobs, MPs and leading campaigners have warned ahead of events to mark the birthday of murdered MP Jo Cox.

Sam Smethers, the chief executive of women’s rights charity the Fawcett Society, said women in Parliament have gone to “radical lengths” to protect themselves in the two years since the Labour MP was killed, with politicians hiring extra security and installing panic buttons.

“There is still real hostility to our elected politicians, particularly to women who are in the public eye and who are speaking out about issues of feminism and equality,” Smethers said.

Cox, a mum of two young children, was shot and stabbed to death by 53-year-old Thomas Mair in her west Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen one week before the EU referendum in 2016.

In a survey conducted by BBC Radio Five Live a year later, two-thirds of female MPs who responded said they felt less safe after the murder.

Smethers said the threats put women off from pursuing a career in politics, “which is ultimately not good for equality, or not good for democracy”.