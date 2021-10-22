Getty/Reuters Joan Collins and William Shatner

Dame Joan Collins has called William Shatner a ‘fool’ following his recent trip into space. The 90-year-old Star Trek star became the oldest person in history to travel into space earlier this month, in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin. During an appearance on this week’s Jonathan Ross Show, Joan, who starred in an episode of Star Trek alongside the Captain Kirk actor, made it clear that she didn’t approve of him leaving the planet. “It’s amazing, isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not. Did you see Bill Shatner?’ Joan told Jonathan. “He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let’s take care of this planet first before we start going off.”

Mario Tama via Getty Images William Shatner speaks at the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on October 13, 2021 near Van Horn, Texas.

When Jonathan asked fellow guest Brian Cox if he would travel to space, the Succession star agreed with Joan. “No, absolutely not,” he said. “I think it’s ridiculous. I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and Bezos going up for their 11 minutes or whatever… “No, we do not need more spaceships. We’ve got enough crap flying around up there. We do not need any more.” After his brief trip into space, a deeply emotional Shatner struggled to put into words the significance of his journey. “I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened,” the screen legend said. “It’s extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now.” “It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death and the … oh, my God,” he continued, burying his face in his hands. “The moment you see the vulnerability of everything. It’s so small. This air which is keeping us alive is thinner than your skin. It’s a sliver, it’s immeasurably small when you think in terms of the universe.”

Mario Tama via Getty Images Blue Origin’s New Shepard lifts-off from the launch pad carrying 90-year-old Star Trek actor William Shatner and three other civilians.