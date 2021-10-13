William Shatner Blasts Into Space On The Blue Origin Rocket

The Star Trek actor William Shatner became the oldest ever astronaut as the 90-year-old blasts into space, courtesy of Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin’s rocket ship, owned by Amazon founder Bezos and called New Shepard, launched from Texas on Wednesday at 10am Eastern US time. Shatner is famous for his role as Captain James T Kirk in the science fiction franchise, Star Trek. Bezos, a Star Trek fan, invited the actor along with three others – a Blue Origin President and two entrepreneurs – for a 10-minute ride from West Texas into orbit on the 60-foot rocket.

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images New Shepard launches on Wednesday

The fully automated capsule is expected to reach an altitude of 66 miles from Earth before parachuting back to the ground in Texas. It was Blue Origin’s second scheduled passenger flight but will use the same capsule and rocket Bezos used for his launch three months ago. Blue Origin launch commentator Jacki Cortese said: “This is a pinch-me moment for all of us to see Captain James Tiberius Kirk go to space.” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video on Tuesday evening: “We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning.” Shatner was invited to ride for free, but the two entrepreneurs allegedly paid an undisclosed amount for their tickets.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A screenshot taken from a live handout video shows Blue Origin spacecraft New Shepard ahead of take-off in Texas