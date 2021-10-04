Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month – boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone before.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, has announced that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on 12 October.

At the age of 90, the star will become the oldest person in space.

He will join three others – two of them paying customers – aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.