If you spot Jodie Comer out and about, don’t expect her to slip into the Vilanelle voice should you ask her to do so.

The Killing Eve star has admitted she never adopts the accent of the deadly assassin except for when she is on the set of the hit BBC drama, as it makes her “toes curl” when she’s asked to do it.

In an interview with Time Out, Jodie said: “Sometimes I get asked to do it if I’m out in a bar and someone’s had a couple of drinks. My insides just go: “Urghhh” and my toes curl up. So no, I never get that one out – only when I’m on set and they say action.”

The actor, who hails from Liverpool, revealed she learned how to do different accents from watching TV when she was growing up.

She said: “Anything on the television that had some sort of regional accent, whether it was Cilla Black or a KFC advert. Me and my dad would always mimic them, purely just to make each other laugh.

“But I think that made me a bit fearless, so then when I was going to auditions and there was an accent on it that wasn’t my own, I wasn’t intimidated.”