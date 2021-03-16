Killing Eve is coming to an end after its upcoming fourth series, it’s been announced. However, there’s still some good news for fans of the Bafta-winning drama, as producers are eyeing “a number of potential spinoffs” based on existing characters. The third series of Killing Eve debuted in 2019, but production on the fourth run has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. After a long wait, fans were finally given an update on Tuesday afternoon, when it was confirmed that the show would resume filming in the summer, with Killing Eve set to return to our screens in 2022.

Anything worth having is worth the wait. #KillingEvepic.twitter.com/YCbdDPE8jt — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) March 16, 2021

The announcement also contained the news that the fourth series would be Killing Eve’s last, teasing: “Anything worth having is worth the wait.” On potential Killing Eve spin-offs, Dan McDermott, the president of original programming for AMC told Deadline: “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra [Oh] and Jodie [Comer], who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. “We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

BBC Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer