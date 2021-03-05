The groundbreaking drama Pose is to come to an end after its third series, it has been announced. Set in the New York ballroom scene in the late 1980s and early 90s, Pose made history by assembling the largest number of trans actors ever cast on a scripted series. It also features a number of prominent transgender creatives behind the scenes, including writer and director Janet Mock and Our Lady J. On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the upcoming third series – which will begin airing in the US in May – will be the last.

BBC Mj Rodriguez as Blanca in Pose

Executive producer Steven Canals said in a statement: “Write the TV show you want to watch. That’s what I was told in 2014 when completing my MFA in screenwriting. At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latino characters – that happened to also be LGBTQ+ – populating screens. “And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer and trans family, to myself. “I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons. “I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX and 20th Television for changing my life.”

“we got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I’m incredibly honored and grateful.“—@MrRPMurphy. #posefx returns for its final season may 2, only on fx. pic.twitter.com/S5uV3fXcRY — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 5, 2021

Hey Pose fam! We made the decision to end @PoseOnFX after 3 seasons because we reached the intended ending of our story. This experience has been life changing. THANK YOU is too small a word. And yet, it’s what is in my heart. Hope to see you in May 2nd when we debut. #PoseFXpic.twitter.com/P9fMZfrS06 — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) March 5, 2021