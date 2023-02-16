This Celebrity-Loved Skincare Brand Has Just Launched Travel-Friendly Moisturisers

Noble Panacea Jodie Comer for Noble Panacea

Jodie Comer is our style icon; anything she wears, beauty products she uses, and productions she’s in, we are hooked.

So, when she became the brand ambassador for skincare giant Noble Panacea, we were all ears.

The Killing Eve actor has been the face of the label since 2020, and has sung its praises ever since, and there’s numerous reasons why.

Noble Panacea, which was created by Nobel Prize winner Sir Fraser Stoddart, prides itself on top quality science-backed clean skincare formulations, which have been dermatologically tested, to target every skin concern.

Noble Panacea The Brilliant and The Absolute from Noble Panacea

Noble Panacea’s skincare can be divided into three collections: The Brilliant, The Absolute and The Exceptional, all of which are cruelty free, gluten free, as well as fragrance free, and contain no nasties, such as parabens, silicones, SLS, or alcohol that irritates delicate skin.

The Brilliant range has been designed to “prevent, preserve and protect” the skin, The Absolute line functions to “repair, restore and regenerate” your complexion, while The Exceptional collection “elevates, transcends and transforms” your visage.

Each collection includes a variety of beauty products, including moisturisers, serums and eye creams, though The Exceptional line only features masks and the treatment, so you can mix and match, or invest in one hero item, depending on your needs.

Noble Panacea’s signature Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) technology features in every product, and ensures optimum skin health on the skin’s surface and deep below the dermis.

The OSMV technology encourages those active ingredients to penetrate your skin 200% more than other products, so your skin reaps all the benefits of the potent formulas from the inside and out.

There are numerous beauty buys to snap up from the trio of skincare collections, but for those who want to trial Noble Panacea for the first time, or are on the go and can’t be without their skincare dose for a single day, there is a solution.

Jodie Comer for Noble Pancea Jodie Comer for Noble Panacea

Noble Panacea has launched two travel size versions of its bestsellers, which includes the Intense Renewal Serum from The Absolute line, as well as the award-winning Prime Radiance Serum from The Brilliant collection.

The mini Intense Renewal Serum retails for £101, while the Prime Radiance Serum will cost £60, both of which include seven doses to see you through the week, so you can select the best option to suit your skin’s needs and budgets.

The Intense Renewal Serum provides a concentrated formula, which uses retinol to exfoliate the skin and achieve a radiant complexion.

This serum works to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and natural ageing, boost skin cell activity, as well as regenerate cells to plump and revitalise the skin.

It is simple to use, all you have to do is apply in the morning and/or evening to the face and neck, followed by your moisturiser, and all-important SPF.

The Prime Radiance Serum has been described as the “first fundamental daily step” in anyone’s skincare routine, and an essential for beauty buffs, even if you are leaping into the world of skincare for the first time.

This creation aims to prevent skin damage, and protect against environmental aggressors, which can wreak havoc with your skin.

It is a lightweight serum, which has been formulated with malachite, bakuchoi and glycolic acid, to unclog blocked pores and congestion, smoothe the skin’s complexion, reduce pigmentation, while also hydrating and brightening the skin.

Similar to the Intense Renewal Serum, apply this beauty must-have in the morning and/or the evening to see a notable difference in your complexion within days.

Noble Panacea also offers these cult products as full size alternatives, which can last over one month, as well as bundles, so you can enjoy a pamper in the comfort of your own home.

What we love about the minis is you can trial the innovative skincare essentials for less before investing in the full size, which can fetch up to £235 for the 30-dose Prime Radiance Serum, or £720 for The Complete Collection of The Brilliant capsule.