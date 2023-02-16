20 Hacks For Maximising Every Bit Of Space When You’re Travelling With Hand Luggage Only

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
In a bid to escape the cold weather and depressing vibes, I’m starting to think about booking my next trip abroad. And with #handluggage on TikTok boasting a whopping 37.6 million views, it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one who’s keen to learn all the tips and tricks for fitting everything I need in my cabin bag.
And while some airlines still allow passengers to store a small suitcase in the overhead lockers free of charge, the days of this being commonplace are sadly behind us. In fact, if you’re using one of the budget airlines, you’ll most likely only be allowed to bring a bag for free if it can fit under the seat in front of you.
So, whether you’re trying to fit two weeks worth of clothes in a small cabin suitcase, or need everything you’ll need for your long-weekend city break to fit in a holdall that fits under your seat, here are the space-saving packing tips you need to know about...