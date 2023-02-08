We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As a house proud person living in a rented pad, I’ve learnt a lot over the years about deposit-friendly ways to do up a home. But by far my biggest takeaway has been that before you get out the peel-and-stick wallpaper, or cover up the worktops with vinyl, there are some far smaller jobs worth doing that’ll make quite a noticeable difference.
If you’re looking to make your house into more of a home — but need to steer clear of any nails or drills — then have a go at some of these low-effort yet high-reward tasks.
From erasing unsightly scuffs and stains from the walls, to finding damage-free ways to hang up your framed prints, these finishing touches will help turn a basic rented property into a much more sophisticated-looking space.