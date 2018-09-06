Jodie Whittaker has revealed she’s taking extreme measures to avoid seeing the response to her first full episode of ‘Doctor Who’.
Last year, Jodie was announced as the successor to Peter Capaldi in the role of the Doctor, marking the first time the part has ever gone to a woman.
In a new interview with Marie Claire, she’s spoken about how she plans to mark the occasion when the new series of ‘Doctor Who’ kicks off next month, saying she plans to be as far from home as possible.
“[I’ll be] somewhere far away, so I don’t watch it in the same time zone,” she told the magazine. “I’ll be turning my phone off and hoping for the best!”
The news that Jodie had landed the role of the Time Lord generally went down well in the media last year, although some ‘Doctor Who’ fans (y’know, the sexist ones) were alarmed at the thought of a woman taking over the job.
Hitting back at those concerned, Jodie said: “[The Doctor] celebrates change more than any other role.
“You have a physical regeneration, so casting me supports that story and doesn’t go against the rules of the show in any way.”
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the BBC was planning to mark a “new era” for ‘Doctor Who’ by giving it a new home on Sunday nights.
The new series will kick off on Sunday 7 October, with a new episode titled ‘The Woman Who Fell To Earth’, an apparent nod to the similarly-named extra-terrestrial David Bowie film.
Read Jodie’s full interview in the new issue of ‘Doctor Who’.