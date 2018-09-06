Jodie Whittaker has revealed she’s taking extreme measures to avoid seeing the response to her first full episode of ‘Doctor Who’.

Last year, Jodie was announced as the successor to Peter Capaldi in the role of the Doctor, marking the first time the part has ever gone to a woman.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, she’s spoken about how she plans to mark the occasion when the new series of ‘Doctor Who’ kicks off next month, saying she plans to be as far from home as possible.