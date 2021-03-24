Joe Biden Calls To Ban Assault Weapons After Boulder Grocery Shooting

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a nationwide ban on assault weapons, background check reforms and broad changes to magazine capacity restrictions in his first remarks since a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday, killing 10 people.

“While we’re still waiting on more information regarding the shooter, his motive, the weapons he used, the guns, the magazines, the modifications to those weapons that have apparently taken place here, I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said from the White House.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again,” he added.

The 1994 Crime Bill included a ban on assault-style weapons for civilians, but the provision was allowed to expire in 2004. The measure also contained certain loopholes ― for example, it only applied to weapons manufactured after the bill was passed.

“The United States Senate ― I hope some are listening ― should immediately pass the two House bills that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said. “These are bills that received votes from both Democrats and Republicans in the House. This should not be a partisan issue.”

Specifically, Biden called on Congress to close the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which allowed the shooter who opened fire at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 to obtain a weapon. Current laws allow gun sellers to proceed with a sale in cases where the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System cannot return an immediate result, and the FBI does not contact them within three days.