Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

President Joe Biden is so over his predecessor.

“I’m tired of talking about Donald Trump,” he said during Tuesday night’s town hall event in Milwaukee. “I don’t want to talk about him anymore.”

He said it twice during the event, including when asked about Trump’s second impeachment acquittal.

“Look, for four years all that’s been in the news is Trump,” Biden explained. “The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people.”

True to that sentiment, Biden referred to Trump only as “the former guy” at another point.