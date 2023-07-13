US president Joe Biden cracked wise at a reporter who asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy about his wishes to join NATO during a summit in Lithuania on Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

Zelenskyy was previously a comedian before leading his nation in its extended fight to repel a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

But it was the U.S. commander in chief making the jokes at a press briefing.

When ABC News asked Zelenskyy how soon Ukraine would like to be admitted to NATO after the war is over, Biden interjected sarcastically: “An hour and 20 minutes.”

“You guys ask really insightful questions,” he continued in apparent mockery.

Biden had already told handlers that it was time for the press to leave, so perhaps he was irked as journalists continued posing queries.

These are touchy times between the White House and the press.

This week, the administration formally warned reporter Simon Ateba to stop interrupting White House press briefings or risk having his credential yanked.