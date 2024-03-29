Joe Biden Trolls Trump By Using One Of His Favorite Things Against Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

President Joe Biden turned one of Donald Trump’s favourite activities against him in a new ad posted on social media mocking the former president for golfing instead of campaigning.

The post juxtaposes news reports of Biden traveling around the country to meet voters against footage of Trump golfing.

The audio also lays out some of Biden’s legislative priorities such as border security, reproductive rights, healthcare, housing and more. That’s put up against one of Trump’s priorities: bragging that he won two golf trophies at his own club:

I’ll tell you this: There’s a difference between the two candidates in this election. pic.twitter.com/yGi2LvPkUH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 28, 2024

Trump once famously claimed he wouldn’t golf much as president.

“I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done,” Trump told The Hill in 2015. In 2016, he declared he would “stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

Once in office, Trump golfed endlessly, playing nearly 300 rounds over four years, costing taxpayers more than $150 million in travel and security costs.

The Biden campaign’s rapid response team also posted the video on X, and turned an old Trump insult against Biden around and aimed it right back at Trump.

“President Biden has been criss-crossing the country, visiting every major battleground state in just 18 days,” the team wrote. “Donald Trump is sitting in his golf cart and hiding in his basement.”