Joe Lycett Uses Harry Styles Stunt To Draw Attention To A Cause Close To His Heart

Joe Lycett and Harry Styles John Phillips/Getty/CBS Photo Archive

Just days after Joe Lycett announced he was suing Harry Styles over an unpaid Kit-Kat Chunky debt, it turns out the comedian was actually just creating one of his trademark stunts to make a statement about another high-profile lawsuit.

The comic is already renowned for his always-exceptional commitment to the bit, but his latest legal clash with the former One Direction singer appeared to be especially petty.

Advertisement

In August last year, the Watermelon Sugar singer made an offer of £6 and a Kit-Kat Chunky Peanut Butter to buy a portrait that Joe had painted of him.

While Joe claimed last weekend that the pop singer had settled his monetary invoice, he claimed that the chocolate bar was nowhere to be seen.

Joe later announced in a tongue-in-cheek social media video that he would be suing the pop singer to get what he was owed.

Advertisement

Now, in what will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, it’s been revealed that it was all a hoax.

In a new social media post shared on Thursday, the comedian revealed his threat of legal action was actually mocking Shell’s multimillion dollar “intimidation” lawsuit against Greenpeace over a peaceful protest in 2023.

“Whilst the Kit-Kat is still outstanding, I would never sue Harry Styles,” Joe confessed. “I would go so far as to say that no one should ever sue Harry Styles, in the same way that you should never sue, I don’t know, Greenpeace.

“But guess what? Oil giant Shell are suing Greenpeace for millions of dollars.”

The comedian concluded by revealing that he was partnering with the environmental organisation to exclusively sell T-shirts with his now-iconic painting of Harry printed on them, with all proceeds going to their legal fund.

Advertisement

“Of course threatening to sue Harry Styles is ridiculous, but Shell’s multimillion dollar lawsuit against Greenpeace is all too real,” Joe said in a press statement.

“The oil giant is suing them for damages from a peaceful protest, when they’re the ones contributing to the destruction of the planet. We should be demanding damages to all of us!”

He added: “Greenpeace won’t be intimidated by Shell so easily: I urge everyone who can to chuck them a few quid so they can keep fighting Shell – and maybe have a few quid left over to get me a Wispa Gold.”

Philip Evans, Campaigner at Greenpeace UK, added: “We’re delighted to have Joe’s support. This prank might seem like a bit of fun, but this lawsuit really is no joke.”

This isn’t the first time the comedian has openly campaigned against Shell. In 2021, he starred in the Channel 4 documentary Joe Lycett vs the Oil Giant.

Advertisement

The Harry Styles saga is also just the latest in a string of campaigning stunts from the comedian.