Joe Lycett Reveals Positive Outcome Of His Staged Steph's Packed Lunch Walk-Off

Channel 4 Joe Lycett's walk-off on Steph's Packed Lunch was not all it seemed

Alongside a photo of himself posing happily with a bottle of Yop!, Joe tweeted: “You may remember a few weeks ago I walked off Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch to get people talking about white and coloured PET plastic, which is much harder to recycle than clear PET plastic. “Specifically, I wanted yoghurt drink Yop! to change their bottle from white PET plastic to clear PET plastic. Over the following 48 hours, my stunt made all the tabloids, was one of the most read stories on BBC News and trended on Twitter. “Well, I am beyond delighted to announce that following my stunt, Yop! have now committed to changing their bottle to clear PET plastic in 2022 and are aiming for it to be made with recycle plastic. The world – or at least the world of chilled yoghurt drinks – has been changed for the better.”

Here’s a statement I’m VERY happy about 📣 pic.twitter.com/QSaJvJi2LH — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 16, 2021