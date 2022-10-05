Joe Lycett Unveils New Portrait Of Liz Truss With A Very Sweary Message

Joe Lycett GORC via Getty Images

Stand-up comic and Liz Truss “superfan” Joe Lycett has unveiled his latest artwork in tribute to the prime minister

Ahead of the PM’s speech at what has already proved to be a somewhat chaotic Tory party conference , the comedian – who is also something of an amateur artist – debuted his latest painting on social media.

He told his Instagram followers that he painted the piece while at an event held at his home to raise money for SIFA Fireside, a Birmingham-based charity which aims to help homeless people in the city.

“While diners enjoyed the fruits of my small garden and the genius of the kitchen I sat in the corner of the restaurant painting,” Joe explained.

“One of the paintings was of the prime minister, who across the city was refusing to tell journalists if she would support raising benefits in line with inflation, a policy which will undoubtedly affect and likely increase the homeless population of this country. IN LIZ WE TRUSS, BABY!!!”

The artwork itself shows a simple image of Truss in front of a yellow background, emblazoned with the message: “Fucking hell.”

Joe previously made headlines when he was a guest on the inaugural episode of Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC politics show, where an interview with Truss was also included shortly before she was made PM.

“I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC. I’m actually very right wing and I love it,” he told the host after her interview with Truss.

“I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

Addressing his fellow panellists, he added: “She was very clear what she said! I think we know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re reassured, I’m reassured, are you reassured?!”

While Joe’s appearance on the show was criticised by some Tory MPs, the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie later insisted the programme did not display any bias “in the slightest”.

And while you’re here, why not check out some more of Joe’s past masterpieces…?