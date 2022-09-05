Joe Lycett Has A Very Joe Lycett Gift For Laura Kuenssberg After Much-Discussed TV Appearance

The comic made headlines after pretending to be “incredibly right wing” when he took part in a panel discussion reacting to interviews with Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on the programme.

Joe – who has long been critical of the government – later gave Laura a special present to mark her first show, which succeeds Andrew Marr’s BBC Sunday morning politics slot.

He shared a picture on Instagram showing him presenting Laura – who was previously BBC News’ political editor – a picture of her former ITV rival Robert Peston in jail.

Joe wrote: “Happy to present Laura Kuenssberg with a gift for her first show, something I knew she’d love – an original painting of Robert Peston in jail.”

Robert – who is ITV’s politics editor – also appeared to take the piece of artwork in good humour, retweeting a post from Joe about it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Joe has also made light of the furore his appearance on the show has made in certain parts of the media.

He shared Monday’s cover of the Daily Mail, which came with the outraged headline of: “Now BBC Comic Mocks Liz Truss.”

“I’ll be off to the framers in the morning,” he joked.