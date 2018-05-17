John Bercow Accused Of Calling Minister Andrea Leadsom A ‘Stupid Woman’

Speaker John Bercow has been accused of calling a senior minister a “stupid woman” during a foul-mouthed outburst in the Commons chamber.

Bercow is said to have called the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom “fucking useless” in a muttered aside after berating her for the way ministers were conducting Government business.

Leadsom was reported not to have heard the comment, but MPs who claimed to have caught his remarks were said to be outraged.

The Speaker’s office acknowledged “strong and differing views” had been expressed in the chamber on what it said had been an “unusual and controversial day” in Parliament.

However it insisted that Bercow treated MPs with respect while seeking to facilitate the work of the House.

The claims will add to the pressure on the Speaker who is facing calls to resign over allegations of bullying staff who worked for him.